Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.53.

Several research firms have commented on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Afya by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 251,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 159,079 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Afya by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.29. Afya has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

