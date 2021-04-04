AIDUS TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $3.84 Million (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $6,277.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00686506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

