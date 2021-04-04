Aigang (AIX) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Aigang token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $251,874.34 and $205.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

