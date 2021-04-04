Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $129.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

