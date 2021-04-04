Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,789,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.09% of Air Lease worth $257,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:AL opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

