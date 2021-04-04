Airbloc Price Hits $0.11 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Airbloc has a market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 146.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

