Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after buying an additional 354,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

