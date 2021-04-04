Akash Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.35 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $231.59 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00009028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00305702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00762212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028079 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 129,378,562 coins and its circulating supply is 44,062,111 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

