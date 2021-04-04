Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Workday comprises about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,141,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Workday by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 680,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $254.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

