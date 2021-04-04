Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $186.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

