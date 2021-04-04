Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $186.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.