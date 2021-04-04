Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,747 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,747 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,152,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,880,000 after buying an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.06.

SPLK opened at $138.27 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

