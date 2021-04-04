Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,384 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $98.79 and a one year high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

