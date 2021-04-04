Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,561 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $170.63 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

