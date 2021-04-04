Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,471 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Anthem makes up 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $199.16 and a one year high of $379.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

