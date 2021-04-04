Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,159 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Paylocity accounts for about 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

