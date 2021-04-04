Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,769 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,769 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.