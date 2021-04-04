Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,205 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

