Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,095 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $368.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.72 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

