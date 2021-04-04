Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,136 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Everest Re Group comprises 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

NYSE RE opened at $251.11 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

