Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,471 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Anthem accounts for about 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

Anthem stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.16 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

