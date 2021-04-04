Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,466 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Spotify Technology makes up about 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,152 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 799.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.85.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

