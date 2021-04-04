Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $24.85 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

