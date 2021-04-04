Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Paylocity comprises 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Paylocity by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 162.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.