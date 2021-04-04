Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. TransUnion comprises 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 372,472 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,068,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $163,122,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

NYSE TRU opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

