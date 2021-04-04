Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. STMicroelectronics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

