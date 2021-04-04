Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Altice USA comprises about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altice USA by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 136,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,110,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 97,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after buying an additional 553,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of ATUS opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

