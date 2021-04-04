Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,020,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

