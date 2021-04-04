Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,022 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Adobe makes up about 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $483.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

