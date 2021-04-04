Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,193 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Proofpoint makes up about 3.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $128.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

