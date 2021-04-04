Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Zendesk makes up about 3.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $79,702,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

ZEN opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.25. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,079 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,077. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

