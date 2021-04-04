Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. RealPage comprises about 3.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

