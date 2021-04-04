Alamar Capital Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Workiva comprises 3.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Workiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

