Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Altice USA makes up 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,110,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 97,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $32.08 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

