Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Square comprises about 3.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $229.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 364.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

