Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Centene comprises about 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

