Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $273.10 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $116.00 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.85.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

