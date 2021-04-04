Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Square makes up approximately 3.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of Square stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

