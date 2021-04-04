Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. TransUnion comprises 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock worth $4,249,166. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

