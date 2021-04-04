Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $491.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.50 and a 200 day moving average of $379.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $170.63 and a twelve month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

