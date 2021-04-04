Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,257 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. PayPal comprises 4.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

