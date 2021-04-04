Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,363 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Selective Insurance Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

