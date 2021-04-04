Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,095 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $368.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.71 and a 200 day moving average of $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.72 and a 12-month high of $368.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.