Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Everest Re Group accounts for about 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $251.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.03.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

