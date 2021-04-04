Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $299.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $321.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

