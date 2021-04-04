Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Centene makes up approximately 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Centene by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Centene by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 139,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,095,000 after buying an additional 73,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.