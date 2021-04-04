Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. The Progressive comprises about 2.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Progressive by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

