Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,022 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

