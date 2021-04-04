Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes $6.28 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000. Etsy makes up approximately 6.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $208.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.41. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

