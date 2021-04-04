Alamar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Burlington Stores accounts for about 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL stock opened at $299.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $321.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

